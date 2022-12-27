Frontline News

Perspectives from Around the Web

A selection of thoughtful commentary and analysis of current issues.

December 27, 2022

March of the technocrats part 2: The birth of depopulation

View Website

December 27, 2022

2023 - The Year of the Excuse?

More gaslighting

View Website

December 26, 2022

UK Government Reports Inadvertently Told the Truth About Vaccine Failure

View Website

December 25, 2022

More doctors speak out and call for a proper investigation into mRNA vaccines

Prof. Sherif Sultan & Ahmed Malik

View Website

December 25, 2022

Digital Currency: The Fed Moves toward Monetary Totalitarianism

View Website

December 25, 2022

Three New Papers On The Coronadoom Vaccine

View Website

December 24, 2022

How Long Will the Road to Recovery Be?

But as long as the soil is fertile; as long as we do not question, do not doubt, but blindly believe and obey, the sword of mass panic and all the damage done by it, still hangs over our heads.

View Website

December 22, 2022

Why Are So Many Men Leaving the Workforce?

View Website

December 22, 2022

Effects on mother and child that bear out Mike Yeadon’s warnings

View Website

December 22, 2022

Data on Neonatal Deaths from Major Israeli Health Insurer Shows Huge Spikes

Rate of neonatal deaths triples after vaccination drives

View Website

External

December 27, 2022

10 Wins In 2022

READ MORE
Excess deaths and boosters by state in Germany

Excess deaths and boosters by state in Germany

How Twitter Rigged the Covid Debate

How Twitter Rigged the Covid Debate

Dr Martin Kulldorff ‘Not Surprised’ About Being Censored by Twitter

Dr Martin Kulldorff ‘Not Surprised’ About Being Censored by Twitter

See more

Videos

Tucker Carlson: These are our favorite lies of 2022

'The Evidence Is Overwhelming': MP Andrew Bridgen

Tucker Carlson: We were shocked to learn this

Are Government Temperature Graphs Correct?

See more

Support the Cause

Donations raised will support our efforts to educate the American public and political leaders.

Visit AFLDS
AFLDS
0:00
0:00
Additional Episodes