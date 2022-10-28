Introduction Frontline News ("FRONTLINE NEWS" "US" or "We") respects your privacy and is committed to protecting it through our compliance with this policy. This policy describes the types of information we may collect from you or that you may provide when you visit the website https://americasfrontlinenews.com/ (our "Website") and our practices for collecting, using, maintaining, protecting, and disclosing that information. This policy applies to information we collect: On this Website;

In email(s), text(s), and other electronic messages between you and FRONTLINE NEWS;

When you interact with our advertising and applications on third-party websites and services, if those applications or advertising include links to this policy;

It does not apply to information collected by:

Us offline or through any other means, including on any other website operated by FRONTLINE NEWS or any third party; or

Any third party, including through any application or content (including advertising) that may link to or be accessible from or on the Website. Please read this policy carefully to understand our policies and practices regarding your information and how we will treat it. If you do not agree with our policies and practices, your choice is not to use our Website. By accessing or using this Website, signing up for services offered by FRONTLINE NEWS, or continuing to use services offered by FRONTLINE NEWS you agree to this privacy policy. This policy may change from time to time (see Changes to Our Privacy Policy). Your continued use of this Website after we make changes is deemed to be acceptance of those changes, so please check the policy periodically for updates.

Children Under the Age of 13 Our Website is not intended for children under 13 years of age. No one under age 13 may provide any personal information to or on the Website. We do not knowingly collect personal information from children under 13. If you are under 13, do not use or provide any information on this Website or through any of its features, make any purchases through the Website, make any donations through the Website, use any of the interactive or public comment features of this Website, or provide any information about yourself to us, including, but not limited to, your name, address, telephone number, email address. If we learn we have collected or received personal information from a child under 13 without verification of parental consent, we will delete that information. If you believe we might have any information from or about a child under 13, please contact us at postmaster@americasfrontlinenews.com(with a reference to Children Under the Age of 13).

Information We Collect About You and How We Collect It We collect several types of information from and about users of our Website, including information: By which you may be personally identified, such as name, postal address, e-mail address, telephone number, financial information (including, but not limited to, credit card or bank account information that you provide Us during a purchase or donation) ("personal information");

That is about you, but individually does not identify you, such as political affiliation, employment information (occupation and employer), demographic information, your telephone carrier's name, and the date, time and content of your messages, as well as other information that you provide; and/or

Automatically generated information that is non-personally identifiable information. This information is generated automatically while you are visiting the Website or elsewhere on the internet when our advertisements are served, also known as log files. This data includes, but is not limited to, information such as your internet connection, IP address, web pages visited before and after visiting the Website, date and time, domain type, type of mobile device you use, your device's unique ID, web pages you view and links you click on within the Website and interactions with our advertisements delivered by us or advertisements delivered by a third party advertising technology vendor. This type of information may be collected using different types of technologies, such as cookies and pixels. An IP address, for example, is a unique identifier that certain electronic devices use to identify and communicate with each other on the Internet. When you visit our Website, we may view the IP address of the device you use to connect to the Internet. We use this information to determine the general physical location of the device and understand from what regions of the world our Website visitors come. We also may use your non-personally identifiable information to enhance our Site.

All Website users remain anonymous unless they choose to give us their personal information. You may elect not to allow us to collect and use this non-personally identifiable data as part of our service by following the Opt Out procedures described below. We collect this information: Directly from you when you provide it to us;

Automatically as you navigate through the site. Information collected automatically may include usage details, IP addresses, and information collected through cookies, web beacons, and other tracking technologies;

Automatically when you respond to e-mails or text messages.

Information You Provide to Us The information we collect on or through our Website may include: Information that you provide by filling in forms on our Website. This includes, for example, information provided at the time of registering to receive updates from our Website, donating, participating in contests, surveys and promotions, signing up to volunteer or receive newsletters or other communications, and/or purchasing any merchandise. We may also ask you for information when you report a problem with our Website.

Records and copies of your correspondence (including email addresses or phone numbers), if you contact us.

Your responses to surveys, questionnaires, polls, or other data entry that we might ask you to complete.

Details of transactions you carry out through our Website and of the fulfillment of your orders. You may be required to provide financial information before placing an order through our Website.

Your search queries on the Website.

Any information, communications, or material of any type or nature that you submit to our Website (including, but not limited to any of our pages contained on a social media platform or websites such as Facebook or Twitter) by email, posting, messaging, uploading, downloading, or otherwise (collectively, a "Submission"), is done at your own risk and without any expectation of privacy. We cannot control the actions of other users of any social media platform or website and we are therefore not responsible for any content or Submissions contained on such sites and platforms. By visiting any of our pages or websites contained on a social media platform or website, you are representing and warranting to us that you have reviewed the applicable privacy policy and terms of use of that platform or website and that you will abide by all such provisions contained therein. You also may provide information to be published or displayed (hereinafter, "posted") on public areas of the Website, or transmitted to other users of the Website or third parties (collectively, "User Contributions"). Your User Contributions are posted on and transmitted to others at your own risk. Please be aware that no security measures are perfect or impenetrable. Additionally, we cannot control the actions of other users of the Website with whom you may choose to share your User Contributions. Therefore, we cannot and do not guarantee that your User Contributions will not be viewed by unauthorized persons. Information We Collect Through Automatic Data Collection Technologies As you navigate through and interact with our Website, we may use automatic data collection technologies to collect certain information about your equipment, browsing actions, and patterns, including: Details of your visits to our Website, including traffic data, location data, logs, and other communication data and the resources that you access and use on the Website.

Information about your computer and internet connection, including your IP address, operating system, and browser type.

We also may use these technologies to collect information about your online activities over time and across third-party websites or other online services (behavioral tracking).

The information we collect automatically is only statistical data and does not include personal information, but we may maintain it or associate it with personal information we collect in other ways or receive from third parties. It helps us to improve our Website and to deliver a better and more personalized service, including by enabling us to:

Estimate our audience size and usage patterns.

Store information about your preferences, allowing us to customize our Website according to your individual interests.

Speed up your searches.

Recognize you when you return to our Website. The technologies we use for this automatic data collection may include: Cookies (or browser cookies). A cookie is a small file placed on the hard drive of your computer. You may refuse to accept browser cookies by activating the appropriate setting on your browser. However, if you select this setting you may be unable to access certain parts of our Website. Unless you have adjusted your browser setting so that it will refuse cookies, our system will issue cookies when you direct your browser to our Website.

Flash Cookies. Certain features of our Website may use local stored objects (or Flash cookies) to collect and store information about your preferences and navigation to, from, and on our Website. Flash cookies are not managed by the same browser settings as are used for browser cookies.

Certain features of our Website may use local stored objects (or Flash cookies) to collect and store information about your preferences and navigation to, from, and on our Website. Flash cookies are not managed by the same browser settings as are used for browser cookies. Web Beacons. Pages of our the Website and our e-mails may contain small electronic files known as web beacons (also referred to as clear gifs, pixel tags, and single-pixel gifs) that permit the Company, for example, to count users who have visited those pages or opened an email and for other related website statistics (for example, recording the popularity of certain website content and verifying system and server integrity). We do not collect personal information automatically, but we may tie this information to personal information about you that we collect from other sources or you provide to us.

How We Use Your Information We use information that we collect about you or that you provide to us, including any personal information: To present Our Website and its contents to you;

To provide you with information, products, or services that you request from us;

To send you FRONTLINE NEWS and affiliated committees' and campaign marketing, promotional, e-mails, messages, and other correspondence and notifications;

To send you updates, news alerts, promotional emails, messages, communications, discounts, news about products and services, and other information as it becomes relevant;

To fulfill any other purpose for which you provide it;

To provide you with notices about your consent to be contacted, provide you with assistance when you send the keyword HELP, and confirm that We will cease contacting you when you send the keyword STOP;

To carry out our obligations and enforce our rights arising from any contracts entered into between you and us, including for billing and collection;

To notify you about changes to our Website or any products or services we offer or provide though it;

In any other way we may describe when you provide the information;

Subject to applicable contractual or legal restrictions, it is necessary in connection with a sale of or dissolution of all or substantially all of the assets of FRONTLINE NEWS or the merger of FRONTLINE NEWS into another entity or any consolidation, share exchange, combination, reorganization, or like transaction in which FRONTLINE NEWS is not the survivor;

Subject to applicable contractual or legal restrictions, in connection with the sale, exchange, donation, or gift of Website user information and related data to a broker, political committee, campaign, other non-profit or for-profit entity, or affiliated candidate or officeholder;

For research purposes, for marketing/promotional purposes and/or to provide anonymous reporting for Third Party Platforms, etc;

It is necessary to disclose in order to protect or defend our rights or property or those of our users;

It is necessary to disclose in order to protect the personal safety of our users or the public;

It is necessary for us to provide it to our attorneys, accountants, regulators, auditors or other advisors;

Otherwise as we are required or permitted by law or required to comply with legal process served upon us, our agents, representatives or our affiliates; and

For any other purpose with your consent.

We may also use your information to contact you about Our own and third-parties' products and services that may be of interest to you. If you do not want us to use your information in this way, please send an email to postmaster@aflds.org (with a reference to How You Use My Data).

Disclosure of Your Information We may disclose aggregated information about our users, and information that does not identify any individual, without restriction. We may disclose personal information that we collect or you provide as described in this privacy policy: To our subsidiaries, affiliates, and agents.

To contractors, service providers, and other third parties we use to support our business.

To a successor entity in the event of a merger, divestiture, restructuring, reorganization, dissolution, or other sale or transfer of some or all of FRONTLINE NEWS's assets, whether as a going concern or as part of bankruptcy, liquidation, or similar proceeding, in which personal information held by FRONTLINE NEWS about our Website users is among the assets transferred.

To fulfill the purpose for which you provide it. For example, if you give us an email address or a phone number by which to contact you, we will send updates and alerts to you using that contact information.

As required by federal and state law(s).

For any other purpose disclosed by us when you provide the information.

With your consent.

We may also disclose your personal information:

To comply with any court order, law, or legal process, including to respond to any government or regulatory request.

To enforce or apply our terms of use and other agreements, including for billing and collection purposes.

If we believe disclosure is necessary or appropriate to protect the rights, property, or safety of FRONTLINE NEWS, our users, or others. This includes exchanging information with other companies and organizations for the purposes of fraud protection and credit risk reduction.

Third Party Features Third Party Links: For your convenience, we may include or offer third party offers, products or services on our Site. Third party vendors may use cookies or other technologies to serve ads on other websites based on your visit to this Site and other websites on the Internet. We cannot be responsible for the privacy practices of any websites or pages not under our control and we do not endorse any of these websites or pages, the services or products described or offered on such sites or pages, or any of the content contained on those sites or pages. Nonetheless, we seek to protect the integrity of our Site and welcome any feedback about these websites.

Social Media Platforms and websites: Any information, communications, or material of any type or nature that you submit to our Site (including, but not limited to any of our pages contained on a social media platform or web site such as Facebook or Twitter) by e-mail, posting, messaging, uploading, downloading, or otherwise (collectively, a "Submission"), is done at your own risk and without any expectation of privacy. We cannot control the actions of other users of any social media platform or web site and we are therefore not responsible for any content or Submissions contained on such sites and platforms. By visiting any of our pages or websites that are contained on a social media platform or web site, you are representing and warranting to us that you have reviewed the applicable privacy policy and terms of use of such platform or web site and that you will abide by all such provisions contained therein.

Additionally, in the event that we offer a message board or any other interactive or social-type feature on a web site administered directly by us, please be aware that these areas may allow you to publicly post, and share with other users, certain messages, content, or other information (e.g., stories, pictures, ingredients, tips, etc.). Although we may take certain precautions to protect those who use these areas of one of our websites, we encourage you to be wary of giving out any personal information in such public forums. The information you post can be collected and used by people you don't know. We cannot guarantee the privacy and safety of these areas and are therefore not responsible for any information you choose to post. Your use of these features is fully at your own risk.

Choices About How We Use and Disclose Your Information We strive to provide you with choices regarding the personal information you provide to us. We have created mechanisms to provide you with the following control over your information: Tracking Technologies and Advertising. You can set your browser to refuse all or some browser cookies, or to alert you when cookies are being sent. If you disable or refuse cookies, please note that some parts of this site may then be inaccessible or not function properly.

You can set your browser to refuse all or some browser cookies, or to alert you when cookies are being sent. If you disable or refuse cookies, please note that some parts of this site may then be inaccessible or not function properly. Alerts regarding others by FRONTLINE NEWS. If you do not wish to have your email address or telephone number used by the FRONTLINE NEWS to promote our own or third parties' events, news alerts, or other services, you can opt-out by sending an email to postmaster@americasfrontlinenews.com at any time. This can also be achieved by clicking the "Unsubscribe" link at the bottom of any email or texting the key word STOP

Accessing and Correcting Your Information You may send us an email at postmaster@americasfrontlinenews.com to request access to, correct or delete any personal information that you have provided to us. We may not accommodate a request to change information if we believe the change would violate any law or legal requirement or cause the information to be incorrect. We will respond to such requests for information access within 30 days following receipt at the e-mail or mailing address stated above. If we receive your request at a different e-mail or mailing address, we will respond within a reasonable period of time, but not to exceed 150 days from the date received. Please note that we are only required to respond to each customer once per calendar year.

Opt Out Overview: We may use non-personally identifiable information to provide more relevant advertising and content. If you'd like to stop this Site from collecting certain types of information that provide more tailored online ads and messages to you, please click here. If you elect to opt out of this type of advertising, we will place a cookie on your browser computer to flag that we should not collect data to tailor advertising to your browser. If you delete your cookies, install a new browser, or use a different computer, you may need to revisit this page to opt out. California residents may have additional personal information rights and choices. Please see Your California Privacy Rights for more information.

Visiting Our Site From Outside Of The United States If you are visiting our Site from outside of the United States of America, please be aware that your information may be transferred to, stored or processed in the United States, where our servers are located and our central database is operated. The data protection and other laws of the United States and other countries might not be as comprehensive as those in your country, but please be assured that we take steps to protect your privacy. By using our Site, you understand that your information may be transferred to our facilities and those third parties with whom we share it as described in this Privacy Policy. California residents may have additional personal information rights and choices. Please see Your California Privacy Rights for more information.

Data Security We have implemented measures designed to secure your personal information from accidental loss and from unauthorized access, use, alteration, and disclosure. All information you provide to us is stored on our secure servers behind firewalls. Any payment or donation transactions will be encrypted. Unfortunately, the transmission of information via the internet is not completely secure. Although we do our best to protect your personal information, we cannot guarantee the security of your personal information transmitted to our Website. Any transmission of personal information is at your own risk. We are not responsible for circumvention of any privacy settings or security measures contained on the Website.